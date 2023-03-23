The new normal? James Kennedy vocalized his concerns about Raquel Leviss‘ interest in unavailable men before news broke about her affair with Tom Sandoval.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Wednesday, March 22, James, 31, felt out of the loop as some of his costars continued to grow closer to Raquel, 28.

“Raquel is not only f—king up what I have going on, but she is f—king up everyone’s relationships,” he explained, referring to his ex-fiancée’s issues within their friend group. “She is trying to make out with [Tom] Schwartz and Katie [Maloney] isn’t happy about that. Her and Lala [Kent] in Vegas were toxic as f—k and because she is ‘perfect’ there are no consequences to her actions.”

He added: “Everyone wants to point the finger at me but let’s point the finger at her for a second.”

The California native raised eyebrows in season 10 after she expressed interest in Katie’s then-estranged husband, 40. She later hooked up with Garcelle Beauvais‘ son Oliver Saunders, who was married to Samantha Saunders at the time.

In response to Katie, 36, and Lala’s questions about her behavior, Raquel defended her personal life, telling Sandoval, 40, earlier in the episode, “I was being young and fun and single living my life and these girls literally set me up to make me seem like I am only chasing after guys they are interested in.”

The beauty pageant contestant originally joined the hit Bravo series as a guest in 2015 amid her romance with James. Raquel was later promoted to a main cast member before announcing her split from the professional DJ during the season 9 reunion.

“We have decided to break off the engagement. It’s been something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed that my heart hasn’t been fully in it,” Raquel shared during the January 2022 special. “I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself. But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

Since their engagement ended, James started dating Ally Lewber. Raquel, for her part, was linked to Schwartz before Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her.

Raquel addressed the drama by issuing a public apology to Ariana, 37. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

That same day, the model opened up about where she and Sandoval stand now. “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she wrote via Instagram. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

