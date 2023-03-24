Prepare yourselves. Lala Kent candidly discussed her feelings about the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion — and hinted at what viewers could expect.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” Lala, 32, explained via Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 23. “I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup.”

According to the reality star, fans will “enjoy” the upcoming Bravo special which is the “silver lining” for her after an emotional day. The taping marked the first time the Vanderpump Rules cast members were all in the same room since news broke about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s affair.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade together due to his infidelity.

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

On screen, however, fans were watching Ariana, 37, show her support for Raquel, 28, amid her feud with Lala and Katie Maloney as season 10 continues to play out. The costars found themselves at odds when the beauty pageant contestant showed interest in Katie’s now-ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, five months after the former couple announced their split.

Lala, for her part, wasn’t thrilled with how Raquel was behaving in her personal life. The Give Them Lala author called out her former friend for referring to her as a mistress on multiple occasions.

“I do not think I can forgive Raquel for what she said to me. I can’t have these weak links — I think she’s weak — [around me]. This is about the comment made about me being a mistress,” the beauty mogul told Scheana Shay during the Wednesday, March 22, episode of Vanderpump Rules. “She feels comfortable saying that to me like she sees me as a home wrecker. If I cared what someone like Raquel thought of me, I would be at the bottom of a barrel. If you want to be a troll then I will treat you like one.”

The California native, for her part, clapped back by calling Lala “pathetic” before their public argument.

“You are a bully and you are f—king pathetic. I don’t need this energy in my life,” Raquel said. “We will never be friends and we will never see eye to eye. You give off mistress [and] bimbo vibes and I can’t stand it.”

Before reuniting with her costars for the reunion, the SUR waitress discussed her plan, telling TMZ on Wednesday, “I know I have to take accountability for my actions so I’m completely prepared to do that.”

Raquel revealed that she made an attempt to speak with Ariana on the phone amid the drama, adding, “She didn’t receive it very well.”

At the time, the Bravo star also offered an update on where she stands with Sandoval. “It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she continued. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Ariana, for her part, didn’t appear to be bothered by meeting Raquel face to face on Thursday. After filming wrapped on the reunion, Scheana, 37, Katie, 36, Kristen Doute and Dayna Kathan documented their fun night out with the Florida native.

In a clip uploaded by Dayna, 32, the group was seen booing as footage of Sandoval and Raquel played at the bar where they were all gathered. Ariana was seen wearing a “1-800-BOYS-LIE” hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen says “nothing was left unsaid” after he hosted the reunion. “Well, that was really confrontational [and] it was really emotional,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, said in an Instagram Story from his dressing room.