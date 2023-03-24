In a not-so-surprising move, it’s safe to say the majority of the cast of Vanderpump Rules is still Team Ariana following the season 10 reunion taping on Thursday, March 23.

Ariana Madix stepped out with current costars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney and past castmates Kristen Doute and Dayna Kathan for cocktails after wrapping the special.

“We did it! And I love you,” Scheana, 37, said in an Instagram video with Ariana, also 37, sipping on espresso martinis with Kristen, 40.

The “Good As Gold” singer wasn’t just celebrating her BFF getting through the taping, but also managing to shoot the show herself after Raquel Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against her in light of Scheana’s alleged reaction to the SURver’s affair with Tom Sandoval. (The two women weren’t able to be on stage at the same time.)

Kristen, who shot one scene of the Bravo show with Ariana earlier this month following her 2020 exit, shared a video via Instagram Stories on Thursday. “I love you girls and I’m so f—king proud of you. #TeamAriana,” she wrote.

In another clip from the outing, Dayna, 32, shared footage of the group booing as the bar played news coverage of Scandoval — the controversy surrounding Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Sandoval’s affair with Raquel, 28.

“Any questions?” she wrote alongside the video of Ariana’s friends making aggressive thumbs down motions with Sandoval, 40, and Raquel’s photos splashing across the screens.

Dayna tagged ex Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, signaling that he also was there for the celebrations. (Along with Kristen, Dayna, Jax, 43, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were among the cast members that didn’t return for season 9 and beyond.)

Andy Cohen previously confirmed that the cast, which also includes Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump, shot the season 10 reunion on Thursday.

“Well, that was really confrontational [and] it was really emotional,” the 54-year-old host said via Instagram Stories on Thursday. “Nothing was left unsaid.”

It’s been three weeks since the Bravo universe was rocked by news that Sandoval and Raquel had a months-long affair behind Ariana’s back. The twosome, who were spotted chatting during a break from filming on Thursday, have been under fire from fans and their costars — but it’s unclear if they are still romantically involved.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” Raquel told TMZ on Wednesday, March 22. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”