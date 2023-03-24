That’s a wrap! Andy Cohen is breaking down the events of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion after filming concluded.

“Well, that was really confrontational [and] it was really emotional,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, said in a Thursday, March 23, Instagram Story video from his dressing room. “Nothing was left unsaid.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast — Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay — filmed their season 10 reunion special several hours earlier on Thursday. While few details about what transpired on set have been revealed, it was poised to be heated in light of Sandoval and Raquel’s months-long secret affair.

Us Weekly previously confirmed earlier this month that the TomTom cofounder, 40, and Ariana, 37, had split after nearly nine years together after he cheated with the former beauty queen, 28.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote in an Instagram statement on March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He continued at the time: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

After news broke of the pair’s shocking tryst, many of their Bravo costars were admittedly upset. Raquel even alleged that Scheana, 37, smacked her in the face when she first found out. While the “Good as Gold” singer denied the claims, Raquel filed a temporary restraining order. Despite the protective order requiring the two women to stay apart, they each confirmed their reunion attendance.

“Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be a part of the reunion,” Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told Us hours before Thursday’s taping. “If Rachel [Leviss’ birth name] attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order. There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

Bravo later unveiled the Vanderpump Rules seating chart, clarifying that there would be two separate versions to hear from both Shay and the California native at different times.

The SURvers had all previously been candid about how they were planning to deal with seeing the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner and Leviss amid the affair scandal. Ariana, for her part, wanted to make a sartorial statement. The Florida native arrived at the filming location in a “1-800-BOYS-LIE” hoodie and matching sweatpants. Her bottoms featured the words, “We’re sorry the number you’re trying to reach has moved on.”

After getting all glammed up, Ariana traded her comfy look for a jaw-dropping ensemble.

“Ariana, is it safe to say that you’re wearing a ‘revenge dress’ today?” Andy asked in a second Story video, referring to Princess Diana’s infamous minidress after announcing her divorce from King Charles III.

Off camera, the Lifetime actress teased that it “certainly looks that way.” She added: “I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

The Real Housewives executive producer joked that he also felt “a little activated” while peeking at her ensemble.

Sandoval, for his part, opted for all-black when he was spotted with Raquel — for the first time since the scandal broke — outside the studio.

While neither Cohen nor Bravo have further shared exactly what was discussed during filming, the TV host walked away with some sweet souvenirs.

“I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel,” Cohen quipped in his social media video, donning a “Something About Her” sweatshirt from Ariana and Katie’s forthcoming sandwich shop.

Leviss, for her part, had previously gifted the Glitter Every Day author a glitzy TomTom sweatshirt — from Sandoval and Schwartz’s joint business venture — during a WWHL appearance. The former Miss Sonoma County alum had donned the hoodie late last year, earning a “fangirl” nickname from Katie, 36, after hooking up with the Utah native’s ex-husband, Schwartz. (Raquel, who was previously engaged to James, 31, in 2021, made out with the Minnesota native at Scheana’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.)

After the taping ended, several of the Bravo stars went out for cocktails to celebrate. “We did it,” Shay exclaimed in a Thursday Story video with Ariana, Katie, Lala, 32, and show alum Kristen Doute.

The Viva Verano founder and newly single Madix, both donning their pre-show sweats, puckered up for the camera while toasting the evening.