Staying savage! Lala Kent reacted to Raquel Leviss’ announcement that she would be attending the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping despite her restraining order against Scheana Shay.

“We can’t wait to see you @raquelleviss,” Kent, 32, quipped via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 22, alongside a screenshot of the 28-year-old model’s confirmation earlier that day that she would be at the reunion.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host then posted a candid clip from her day out grabbing coffee with costars Shay, 37, and Ariana Madix as the trio prepared for the event, which is set to film Thursday, March 23.

The season 10 reunion comes on the heels of news that Madix, 37, split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval after discovering he was having an alleged months-long affair with Leviss. The former beauty queen, 28, told TMZ earlier on Wednesday that she knows she has to “take accountability for my actions so I’m completely prepared to do that.”

While Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Kent, Madix and Sandoval, 40, were all expected to participate in the reunion, Shay, 37, and Leviss’ attendance was in question after the model filed a restraining order against the “Shenanigans” podcast host earlier this month, ordering Shay to stay 100 yards away from her.

Leviss claimed at the time that the twosome allegedly got in a physical altercation on March 3 following a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The California native accused the “Good as Gold” singer of punching her once she found out about Leviss and Sandoval’s affair.

Shay, however, denied getting physical with Sonoma State University alum.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told Us Weekly in a March 9 statement. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

As for Madix, Leviss revealed to TMZ that she has since spoken to the Florida native on the phone and attempted to further apologize over text, noting she “didn’t receive it very well.”

Both Leviss and Sandoval previously apologized to the Paradise City star in separate statements earlier this month. Leviss addressed the nature of their relationship on March 9 after the affair was exposed.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones.”

The Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer, for his part, took to social media on March 7 to speak out on his affair with Leviss and his subsequent his split from Madix. (The exes began dating in 2014 and were together for nine years before they called it quits.)

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote in an Instagram statement. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

He continued, “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

The rest of the Pump Rules cast, meanwhile, has been by Madix’s side amid the drama, with Kent, in particular, slamming Sandoval and Leviss multiple times since their affair was exposed.

“[Raquel] was a full groupie [and] thought [Sandoval] was the greatest thing since sliced bread. She was obsessed,” Kent claimed during the March 16 episode of her podcast. “[Sandoval] needs that, and then when they get caught, it’s the textbook ‘[Ariana and I] weren’t in a good place,’ ‘We weren’t having sex anymore.’ I’ve seen this movie [and] I’ve read this book a million times.” She added that Leviss is “fueling” Sandoval’s ego.