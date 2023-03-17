Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder announced her second pregnancy shortly before Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair scandal made headlines — and the drama has already affected her future child.

“Listen, it feels weird for me to even talk about all of the ‘Scandoval’ drama because it was such a big part of my life for all of my adult life for, like, 10 years and now it’s not a part of my life at all yet it’s everywhere I turn,” the 34-year-old pregnant reality TV alum, who exited the Bravo hit in 2020, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 13, while promoting her Mommy Dearest tour. “It’s on my ‘For You’ page [on TikTok and] it’s all people are talking about. I can’t escape it. It’s taken over my life.”

She added: “Like, I feel like my unborn baby has been affected by ‘Scandoval.’ My unborn baby is gonna literally come out and [say], ‘Scandoval.’ I’m not joking, like, he’s getting the energy right now. I think it’s absolutely crazy.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Sandoval, 39, and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix had split after the TomTom cofounder and Leviss, 28, were involved in a months-long secret affair. Both Sandoval and the former pageant queen have since issued public apologies to Madix, 37, as most of their Vanderpump Rules cast members took her side.

“I mean, if you’re not Team Ariana, get the f—k outta here. Like, it shouldn’t even be a question,” Schroeder, who announced in March that she and husband Beau Clark are expecting their second child, quipped to Us on Monday. “Is there somebody out there who’s like, ‘I’m Team Tom?’ Like, show me that person.”

The Off With My Head author even dedicated an episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast to dissecting the drama — and now she’s ready to move on. “I just was like, for one show only I am gonna talk about this and not hold back,” Schroeder jokingly said on Monday. “And then I’m going to close the book and go about the regular scheduled programming that is my boring life right now.”

The Next Level Basic scribe is instead focusing on her growing family — she shares daughter Hartford, 2, with Clark, 42, and they are expecting a baby boy later this year — and her upcoming podcast tour.

“I [thought], ‘Actually, this is gonna be really fun,’” Schroeder told Us of hitting the road for her Mommy Dearest live shows, which begin in April, amid her pregnancy. “Because I feel like I’ll be way more focused, I’ll be way more motivated and there’s something that, like, happens when I get pregnant where I just feel like I want to do more, more, more, more. So, I just feel like this is gonna be a completely different experience than what it was like the first time I went on tour.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones