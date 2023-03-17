Pregnant Stassi Schroeder could hardly keep the baby news a secret from her BFF — and daughter Hartford’s godmother — Katie Maloney.

“Well, of course, Katie knew [early]. Katie was one of the first people that I told I was pregnant and she knew that I was trying [to conceive] so she was waiting for it,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 13, while promoting her upcoming Mommy Dearest Tour. “We used to do this workout every Monday for, like, a year and a half. We were doing [EMS training] at my house every Monday … and I obviously can’t do that when I’m pregnant and I was scared to do it even when I was trying.”

She added: “So it was one of those things where I’m like, ‘Katie, we can’t work out anymore. It happened, I’m pregnant.’ But, yeah, Katie knew [and Tom] Schwartz knew, [because my husband], Beau [Clark], is really close to Schwartz. I mean, so am I.”

The Off With My Head author, who gave birth to daughter Hartford in January 2021, and Clark, 42, announced earlier this month that they are expecting baby No. 2. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, later revealed they’re having a son. After sharing the happy news, several of the duo’s former costars reached out with well-wishes.

“Honestly, most people from Vanderpump Rules contacted me — texted me or messaged me in some way — when they found out I was pregnant,” Schroeder told Us. “I mean, just because we’ve all had our issues, and even though I’m off the show, it’s like we continue to still [stay in touch], because we all have podcasts, so we’re always talking about something. … So even though I’m out of it, it’s like the drama continues, but despite that, I think because we’ve gone through so much together for so long — for over 10 years now — we come back together to support each other when it’s important.”

She continued: “We’re all really good at putting our differences aside when there’s something important, like a baby being born. It’s like, who cares if you’re fighting? You congratulate each other on that, you know?”

While most of the Bravo stars learned of the news via Schroeder’s social media announcement, Maloney, 36, got the scoop first because of her role as Hartford’s godparent.

“She used to see [Hartford] every Monday,” the Louisiana native shared on Monday. “It’s so weird when you’re used to seeing somebody every single Monday, like, [you have a] routine and then you get pregnant and it’s like, ‘Wait, I miss you.’ But, she’s the best and she loves Hartford.”

While Schroeder and Maloney had to put their intense weekly workout on pause amid the Amazing Race alum’s pregnancy, the former Bravo star isn’t letting her growing family get in the way of her live podcast tour.

“I was actually putting off trying to get pregnant because I wanted to go on tour. I was like, ‘OK, 2022 spring, we’re gonna finally have our wedding [and] spring 2023, let’s plan for the tour.’ And then I thought to myself, ‘Well, I really wanna get pregnant, but I can’t go on tour and not have Aperol spritzes,’” Schroeder told Us. “[But] then I had this moment where I realized that being pregnant [and] having another kid is what I want more than anything in the world, more than going on tour.”

She explained: “And so I was like, ‘Actually, this is gonna be really fun,’ because I feel like I’ll be way more focused, I’ll be way more motivated and there’s something that, like, happens when I get pregnant where I just feel like I want to do more, more, more, more. So, I just feel like this is gonna be a completely different experience than what it was like the first time I went on tour.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones