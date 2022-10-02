Health first! Amid Blake Lively’s fourth pregnancy, she has continued her fitness training with wellness coach Don Saladino.

“[Blake’s workout routines] really haven’t [changed] much,” Saladino exclusively told Us Weekly at the Strong New York Fitness and Wellness Festival on Saturday, October 1. “You know, we’re watching the ballistics a little bit. I know in the first trimester things change a little bit, but all in all, she’s always had a good foundation.”

Still, the “D&D Fitness Radio” podcast host noted that he did tweak the 35-year-old A Simple Favor star’s regimen slightly in order to accommodate certain pregnancy restrictions.

“We’re removing any jumping, any ballistics [and] we’re really staying away from the cardio,” Saladino told Us at the New York City festival on Saturday. “We’re trying to keep things a little bit more stationary. Always a lot of split stance. We don’t have her laying flat on her back. We’re not putting her legs inverted. So, everything’s really a little bit more upright or on some sort of an incline.”

The New York-based trainer — who works with both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds — is a firm believer in consistency over intensity when it comes to working out, especially with an expectant client.

“Right now [her fitness goal is] to have a healthy delivery and be a healthy human being and be the mother that she wants to be for her family,” Saladino told Us. “And I think right now that’s her role. She’s trying to turn around and [think], ‘How can she make always make this a little bit easier, that next delivery. How can she rebound a little bit quicker?’ But she’s really done an amazing job at just saying, ‘This is a beautiful time in my life, I’m going to embrace it. Not going to be too hard on myself,’ and she goes in and whatever we need to do that day, we end up doing.”

Us confirmed last month that the Gossip Girl alum is pregnant with her fourth child after debuting her baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. Lively — who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with the Deadpool star — is committed to feeling good throughout her pregnancy.

“We try not to focus on [pregnancy weight gain]. I sure as hell don’t and you know, if she gets any instructions from her doctor, we take that and obviously we take that to heart and we heavily value that but, all in all, right now it’s about allowing her to leave that session feeling better than she did before she came in,” Saladino noted on Saturday. “Whatever [our training schedule] is she’s in there trying to hit it a decent amount. It depends on her week, it depends on her travel, it depends on her family. We just try and be as consistent as possible.”

In addition to helping both the Betty Buzz founder and the 45-year-old Canada native stay in shape, he also remains a fervent supporter of pals like Kenny Santucci, who founded the Chelsea Piers Fitness event.

“I think it’s this connection that we all have when we come into an environment like this where people just want to improve and they want to get better,” Saladino gushed about his attendance on Saturday.

