OMG! Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’ Has a Shocking Connection to Taylor Swift

Swifties remember it all too well. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool 3 teaser has a surprising connection to Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” short film.

The Proposal star, 45, released a video on Tuesday, September 27, announcing that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming sequel. While many Marvel fans were busy wondering about the logistics of Wolverine’s return — the character famously died at the end of 2017’s Logan — many hardcore Swifties were distracted by the familiar location.

“Help he’s in the all too well house,” one social media user tweeted on Tuesday, later adding that he also appeared to be walking around “the folklore forest,” where Swift, 32, seemingly shot the album artwork for her July 2020 release. “He lives in the all too well house????” another user wrote. “These deadpool x taylor crossovers will never stop.”

A third Twitter user summed up the general reaction to Reynolds’ announcement video: “Marvel fans [are] losing their minds because wolverine will be in Deadpool 3 while at the same time Swifties are losing their minds because the announcement was filmed in the ‘All Too Well’ house.”

Fans of the 10-minute music video, which Swift wrote and directed herself, easily spotted the same staircase and blue, built-in bookshelf that was present in Dylan O’Brien‘s character’s home. Later on in the clip, Reynolds moves into the kitchen, which appears to have the same refrigerator that the Teen Wolf alum, 31, dances in front of with Sadie Sink.

Earlier this month, Blake Lively — who, like her husband, is close friends with the “Style” songstress — hinted at the shared location when she posted a photo of her and Reynolds posing in front of the home’s distinctive stained-glass window. In the snapshot, the Free Guy actor is wearing the same Deadpool costume that he rocks in the teaser clips.

The trio have long been open about their close friendship, with Reynolds and Lively, 35, being photographed at Swift’s iconic 4th of July party in 2016. “That’s a problem I’ve had all my life,” the Aviation Gin founder told Entertainment Weekly in 2020, referring to his seemingly-grumpy face in several snapshots from the event. “If I’m not aware a photo is being taken, my natural resting face is one of a man dying. I had no idea somebody was taking a photo. Therefore I was resting comfortably in my persona of a man whose soul is visibly exiting this earth.”

The following year, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer featured the voice of her friends’ eldest daughter, James, 7, on her single, “Gorgeous.”

“A little intro there, yeah,” Reynolds — who is currently expecting his fourth child with the Gossip Girl alum — told Good Morning America in 2018 about the track. “That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song.”

Swift also used the names of James and her younger sister, Inez, 5, in her song “Betty,” with the title of the track revealing the name of Lively and Reynolds’ third daughter, who was born in October 2019. The girls’ monikers were used throughout the fan-favorite tune to describe a love triangle between three characters.

“I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids, and I hope you like it!” the “Love Story” artist revealed in an August 2020 radio interview.

In 2021, Lively made her directorial debut with the Grammy winner’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Swift wrote via Instagram at the time.