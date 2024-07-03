Taylor Swift has been redefining squad goals since she began celebrating Independence Day with her friends in 2013.

The following year, she added a few celebrity A-listers and the invite list has only grown from there.

In 2016, Swift’s 4th of July party was the place to be with attendees including Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and the singer’s then-boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston.

The Grammy winner took a break from hosting pals at her Rhode Island mansion between 2017 and 2022, which is when she was dating Joe Alwyn. The British actor preferred to keep their lives out of the public, but once they split in April 2023, Swift brought her party back.

Scroll down for a look back at all the celebrity guests who’ve partied alongside Swift on 4th of July over the years:

2013

Swift’s first Independence Day bash was a mellow celebration with her dancers from her Red Tour as the only guests.

2014

Ingrid Michaelson, Lena Dunham, Jaime King, Emma Stone and Jessica Szohr all stopped by Swift’s house in Rhode Island to salute the U.S.A. the next year.

The girls took a dip in the pool, baked cakes and pies and memorably posed for a group photo, which the “Wildest Dreams” songstress described as a “family portrait” via Twitter.

2015

Swift’s 2015 bash also included a handful of entertainment industry luminaries. Ed Sheeran and Hadid were all on hand to toast to America’s Birthday. Hadid brought her then-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, along for the weekend as well. Swift’s non-celeb pal Britany Maack was also there.

Model Martha Hunt, Empire’s Serayah and all three Haim sisters (Este, Danielle and Alana) all RSVP’d. Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris also came out to join the fun. The twosome called it quits in June 2016.

The summertime soiree included barbecues, bikinis and beach floaties as well as patriotic onesies for the nighttime festivities.

2016

The Watch Hill, Rhode Island, estate became the party palace for Swift’s besties Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose, Uzo Aduba, Delevingne, Hadid and Lively in July 2016. Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also part of Swift’s summer crew, as was Hiddleston, who famously wore an “I Heart T.S.” tank in the ocean. (The pair split in November 2016.)

Haim’s Este, Sheeran, Maack and Swift’s childhood BFF Abigail Anderson enjoyed fireworks with the musician. The group had an indoor karaoke session and danced by the pool during the weekend.

2017 – 2022

Swift pressed pause on her annual bashes while dating Alwyn, whom she split from in April 2023. The singer then briefly romanced Matty Healy, but their relationship ended in June 2023.

2023

The “Bad Blood” singer celebrated her single status by bringing back her 4th of July bash. “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” Swift captioned a series of snaps of her squad that summer.

Selena Gomez and Este, Danielle and Alana Haim were all part of the low-key weekend. Stylist Ashley Avignone rounded out the group.

2024

Swift was unable to plan a 4th of July party in the U.S. because she was in Europe for her Eras Tour. Instead of hanging out in New England, Swift was set to take the stage in Amsterdam on the holiday.