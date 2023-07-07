There’s no 4th of July party quite like Taylor Swift’s — and she celebrated the Tuesday, July 4, occasion in style with some of her closest friends.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” Swift, 33, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 7, sharing snapshots and Polaroids from her intimate celebration earlier this week.

In the first pic, the Grammy winner — who dropped her rerecorded LP Speak Now on Friday — posed in her backyard with her friends, including Selena Gomez, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim. The stars were all smiles as they laughed in the snaps. In additional photos, the group got silly in Swift’s kitchen while drinking wine and eating patriotic popsicles. The “Dear John” songstress and Gomez, 30, even sweetly shared a hug in one of the pics.

Swift has celebrated Independence Day at her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, vacation home — the residence’s history even served as inspiration for her “The Last Great American Dynasty” single — since 2014 after she purchased the property one year prior. Through the years, she’s invited many of her besties — including Blake Lively, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne — to the festivities, where the group would frequently share their party photos via social media.

The July 2016 bash even revealed Swift’s romance with Tom Hiddleston, who was photographed wearing an “I [Heart] T.S.” tank while splashing around in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The truth is, it was the 4th of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” Hiddleston, 42, recalled to GQ one year later in a 2017 profile. “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this’… And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Swift and the Loki star ultimately called it quits in September 2016 after three months of dating before she moved on with Joe Alwyn. The “Mine” songstress and Alwyn, 32, split in April after six years of dating before Swift briefly sparked a romantic connection with Matty Healy.

Since the pop star and the 1975 frontman, 34, ended their fling last month, she’s been busy performing her sold-out Eras Tour, which kicked off in Arizona in March. The live shows — her first tour since 2018 — continues Friday evening for a two-night stint in Missouri.

“See you tonight Kansas Cityyy,” Swift concluded her Friday Instagram post ahead of her gig at the Arrowhead Stadium.