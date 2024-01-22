Ashley Avignone has been in Taylor Swift’s inner circle since long before the duo attended Kansas City Chiefs games together.

Avignone was in Swift’s star-studded suite in October 2023 when the Chiefs played the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She was by Swift’s side in December 2023 at the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and Avignone joined Swift again the following month to see the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs at Highmark Stadium.

Keep scrolling to get to know Avignone:

Where is Ashley Avignone From?

Avignone was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Arizona. When it was time to go to college, she moved back to LA to attend the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) to study fashion design. She moved to New York City in 2013.

What Is Ashley Avignone’s Job?

After finishing her studies, Avignone began her career as a stylist. She got her start as an assistant celebrity stylist and appeared on season 3 of The Rachel Zoe Project in 2010. Two years later, Avignone went out on her own and signed with the agency, The Wall Group.

“I assisted the best stylists in the game for about 6 years, and when I decided to break out on my own I was nervous,” she said of her accomplishment in an October 2013 interview with Simply. “I was extremely lucky in finding representation right away. You have to believe in yourself, but it also helps when others believe in you too.”

She later moved away from red carpet styling, focusing on styling directly with major fashion brands on various campaigns as well as interior design.

Avignone also runs her own company, aptly titled Avignone Studio.

How Did Ashley Avignone Meet Taylor Swift?

Avignone and Swift connected through mutual friend Emma Stone, who also grew up in Arizona. In addition to being childhood friends, Avignone previously styled Stone for events. While Swift and Avignone met through Stone, the duo’s friendship has flourished over the years. In December 2019, Avignone posted a touching tribute in honor of Swift’s birthday.

“30 years of life for you, 11 years of friendship for us. Thanks for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, story teller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Happy Birthday Tay!! Love you to pieces ❤️.”

Who Else Is Ashley Avignone Friends With?

In addition to being close with Swift and Stone, Avignone is also close to other members of Swift’s squad. Avignone has been spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Antoni Porowski, Justin Theroux, Michelle Pfeiffer, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Sabrina Carpenter and others.

Does Ashley Avignone Only Work in Fashion?

While Avignone got her start in fashion, she has expanded into social media, public relations, event planning, interior design and more.

“I have a background in traditional styling — red carpet, editorial, advertising, etc. I’ve lived in NY for six years, previously in LA,” she told Neely and Chloe in 2019. “I don’t do so much celebrity dressing anymore, I now work more directly with brands on a range of creative and strategic projects.”