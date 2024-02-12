Taylor Swift brought her star-studded posse along to root for Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

The pop star, 34, was spotted enjoying the game with her famous friends at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She arrived with Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and mom Andrea Swift. Her pal Lana Del Rey was seen sitting just in front of Swift’s suite while Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller were spotted in the back. As it got closer to kickoff, it was clear that the Super Bowl was a family affair. Taylor watched the game with dad Scott Swift as well as Travis’ family, including his mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

The Super Bowl was not the first time Swift gathered her squad for a Chiefs game. Lively and Avignone were part of the group that joined Swift at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets in October 2023. They were joined by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Shawn Levy and Robyn Lively.

Later that month, Levy, 55, told Variety that “nothing prepared us for the frenzy of attention that was that outing,” adding that Swift is “definitely a culture magnet unlike anything I’ve seen.”

Since then, Swift has invited Cara Delevingne, Jerrod Carmichael, Alana Haim and Keleigh Teller to Kelce’s games. She also celebrated Christmas with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

While Swift’s friends have remained relatively tight-lipped about her romance with Kelce, 34, Delevingne, 31, shared a glimpse into their relationship in November 2023. “I’m so, so happy for her,” she told E! News at the time. “I’m always rooting for my girl. … There’s definitely something very different about them.”

In addition to having her pals tag along to games, Swift has been spending time with Kelce’s inner circle, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

“Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months. They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

The insider emphasized that Swift “didn’t become friends with [Brittany] just because she’s dating Travis,” adding, “Even if things didn’t work out between Taylor and Travis, Taylor feels like her friendship with Brittany would continue no matter what.”

Brittany, 28, has even bonded with Swift’s friends since having dinner with Turner, Delevingne, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid in New York in November 2023. A source revealed at the time that Brittany “loves how down-to-earth” the women all are and has had “a blast hanging out” with them.