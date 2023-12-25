Taylor Swift’s first Christmas with Travis Kelce was unconventional, thanks to his football schedule.

Swift, 34, attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, December 25, where she rooted for the tight end, also 34. The singer brought her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, along for the festivities. The trio entered Arrowhead Stadium alongside a Santa Claus carrying a bag of gifts and ringing a Christmas bell.

All three Swifts were dressed in holiday gear for the day out, with the Grammy-winner donning a plaid skirt, black stockings and a red shirt in support of the Chiefs. She wore her blonde locks pinned halfway up in a black bow and rocked her signature red lip. Andrea and Scott, for their part, sported Christmas-themed hats in celebration of the holiday.

Kelce previously teased his Christmas plans earlier this month. Despite having to work, he told People, “It will be a fun one.”

As for how his family would be spending the holiday, Kelce revealed that his brother, Jason Kelce, “sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards” since his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, has a home game against the New York Giants on Monday. Travis confirmed that he would follow his sibling’s lead by enjoying the Christmas festivities after his game or the following day.

Swift, meanwhile, has become a regular attendee of Travis’ games since making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in September. She most recently made headlines when his team played the New England Patriots in Massachusetts on December 17.

After Swift received some boos — along with a lot of love — from the crowd at Gillette Stadium, Travis addressed the incident during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

“I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Travis said. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

Travis went on to downplay the negative reactions to Swift’s attendance. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor,” he noted. “I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.’”

Swift, who was accompanied by her father, Scott Swift, at the December 17 game, has been largely welcomed by the NFL fandom. As for the few naysayers, she has tuned out their opinions.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. … I’m just there to support Travis,” she explained in her Time cover story earlier this month. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor clarified the timeline of her romance with Travis, divulging that they “started hanging out right after” he “very adorably” called her out on his podcast in July.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she shared. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”