Taylor Swift enthusiastically watched boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game against the New England Patriots — but she wasn’t thrilled to see him pushed around on the field.

In the middle of the Sunday, December 17, game, Kelce, 34, was pushed onto the ground by a Patriots athlete, leaving him unable to catch the ball in the endzone. Swift, also 34, was spotted yelling “F–k” via jumbotron footage, seemingly upset that referees didn’t call pass interference.

The singer watched the Sunday game from a private box inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Dressed in a gray team hoodie and cozy beanie, Swift was joined by her dad, Scott, pal Alana Haim, backup singer Melanie Nyema, stylist Ashley Avignone and the wife of Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift memorably brought her Eras Tour to Gillette in May, where she performed her entire three-and-a-half hour concert in the rain. She later described the weather in an Instagram post as “a full-on deluge that never let up.”

On Sunday, the stadium even used one of Swift’s previous quotes about the venue when they showed her on the jumbotron. “Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth,” a lower third read as Swift beamed in the pic.

Gillette is hardly the first stadium Swift has revisited as she roots for Kelce. She made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September at the team’s home base of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. While some fans believed the moment served as Swift and Kelce’s first date, she clarified in her TIME Person of the Year cover story earlier this month that they “were a couple” by that point.

Swift has since become a regular attendee of Kelce’s games, and she has brushed off criticism of the media attention surrounding her presence.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she explained to TIME. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

In the past, Swift led an ultra-private life outside of the spotlight, but her romance with Kelce has caused a shift. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, Swift was most recently on hand when the Chiefs suffered a devastating loss to the Buffalo Bills on December 10. She made headlines at the time when commentator Tony Romo referred to her as “Kelce’s wife” during the game before correcting himself.

“Not yet,” fellow commentator Jim Nantz chimed in. “You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?”

Days later, Swift celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, December 13. A source told Us Weekly that Kelce wanted “to throw the best party possible” for her, adding that money was “not an object.”