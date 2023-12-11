Travis Kelce has big plans in store for celebrating Taylor Swift‘s birthday, multiple sources reveal to Us Weekly.

An insider exclusively tells Us that Kelce, 34, “wants to throw the best party possible” for Swift, who turns 34 on Wednesday, December 13. “Money is not an object,” the source adds, noting that Kelce wants Swift’s “close friends” to join in on the fun.

Per a second source, the party will be held in New York City as opposed to Kelce’s home turf in Kansas City.

The couple sparked dating rumors in September when Swift was spotted cheering for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Two months prior, Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour in the same stadium this summer. While he said the pair didn’t meet at the show, Swift recently shed light on the timeline of their romance in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, revealing that she and Kelce “started hanging out right after that.”

By the time she attended her first Chiefs game, Swift and Kelce were already an item. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. … I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she continued. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift has supported Kelce at several games throughout the season, including the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, December 10, where she got an early birthday present from Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s family, gifted to her by Hunt’s daughter Ava, Swift was later spotted leaving Arrowhead with a disappointed Kelce after his team lost 20-17.

In pics circulating on social media, the twosome walked out of the venue hand in hand. Swift was featured on camera during Sunday’s broadcast — with CBS commentator Tony Romo even referring to her as Kelce’s wife — but she doesn’t mind the heightened attention on their love story.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Despite their busy schedules, the pair have made their budding relationship a priority by spending as much downtime together as possible. When the Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos in October, Swift changed her travel schedule to see Kelce sooner.

“Taylor feels awful for Travis and knows he doesn’t [take] losing lightly,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could.”

The couple have largely been able to keep a low-profile while out and about in Kansas City. Earlier this month, however, Swift and Kelce were spotted at a holiday party with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the pop-up bar Miracle on Main Street. Pics shared via social media even showed Swift and Kelce wearing similar sweaters for the festive occasion.