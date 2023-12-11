Taylor Swift is there for Travis Kelce, win or lose.

Swift, 33, cheered on Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, as they faced off against the Buffalo Bills. Kelce’s team ultimately lost 20-17, but Swift still proved to be his No. 1 fan.

Photos shared via social media showed the couple heading out of the stadium hand in hand after the game. Kelce appeared to be down in the dumps, donning the same earthy plaid shacket, green beanie and tan pants he was spotted in as he arrived on Sunday afternoon. In the post-game snap, Swift held Kelce’s hand as she gazed at him lovingly.

The twosome were later spotted hopping in a golf cart on the stadium grounds. In footage published by the Daily Mail, Swift waved to onlookers as she and Kelce made their way to their car. Kelce, still glum from the big defeat, sat beside her.

For her latest Arrowhead appearance, Swift looked chic in a vintage red and black Chiefs sweatshirt. She completed her game day style with her signature red lip and side-swept bangs.

Swift was first spotted supporting the Chiefs in September, two months after Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he was hoping to meet Swift when she brought her Eras Tour to Kansas City in July. He’d made a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but the twosome weren’t able to cross paths at the concert.

Earlier this month, Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce, clarifying when the pair’s romance actually began. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

Swift noted that she and Kelce “started hanging out right after” his podcast shout-out. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift has been a fixture at Chiefs games over the past three months, and the NFL hasn’t shied away from showing her during the broadcasts. Kelce has been equally supportive of Swift in public, flying to see her perform in Argentina last month during his team’s bye week.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift asserted that she has “no idea” how often she graces sports fans’ TV screens. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

NFL announcers have been quick to comment on Swift’s presence at — or her absence from — Kelce’s games. Sunday’s broadcast was no different, with CBS viewers catching Tony Romo in a major live flub.

“As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” he said as cameras panned to the pop star before correcting his mistake. “I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

Fellow commentator Jim Nantz teased Romo, “You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?”