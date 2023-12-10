If you ask Us, Travis Kelce is clearly in his Evermore era before Sunday Night Football.

Kelce, 34, arrived at Arrowhead Stadium early on Sunday, December 10, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFL tight end, ever the fashion star, opted for a cozy, autumnal look for his game day ‘fit. Kelce sported a cozy green-and-yellow, flannel-inspired corduroy jacket with a fuzzy collar. He completed his look with beige trousers, white sneakers and a green beanie atop his head.

The colors of Kelce’s outfit, not to mention the beanie’s aesthetic, seemingly match the vibe of Taylor Swift’s Evermore album. Sunday also marks one day before Evermore’s third anniversary. Swift, 33, dropped the record in the middle of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic — on December 11. (Swift has been dating Kelce since this summer.)

While Kelce has not confirmed his style goals for his pregame ensemble, he’s been known to dress to impress off the NFL gridiron.

“Our game days are 16, 17 weeks, now 18 weeks out of the year. So it’s like we get, almost, anticipation for those big-time moments. It’s almost like it’s a red carpet every single week,” Kelce told Complex in September 2021. “I know in Kansas City, we have to be business casual [in] slacks. You can’t go full jeans and a T-shirt on an away game. Like, you have to actually dress business casual.”

Kelce’s style is one that is entirely his own.

“Travis has a clear vision for his personal aesthetic and definitely styles himself,” his stylist Danielle Salzedo exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I know what he likes, and I find him options with brands we know are his vibe — while also looking for new ones yet to be discovered.”

Salzedo continued: “He plays a lot with monochromatic sets as well as oversized [looks]. He doesn’t shy away from mixing prints in unexpected ways.”

Sunday’s outfit referencing Evermore would not be the first time that Kelce seemed to emulate one of Swift’s musical eras. Ahead of their first public date in September, he wore a KidSuper two-piece in baby blue that perfectly complemented the main colors of the cover for 1989. In October, he arrived at a Chiefs game in brown, velvet pants that seemed to pay homage to the 12-time Grammy winner’s curtains in her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” social media videos.

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, approved of the bronze pants, telling Us in November that they looked “nice.”

“He looks like he’s warm,” Donna said with a laugh. “I think Travis, most of the time, wears things to make people laugh or smile. He does not take himself seriously. I hope everybody realizes that, but that is a nice outfit. I’m sure it was a cold day, so that was probably appropriate.”