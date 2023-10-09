Fan-favorite NFL stars know how to command attention on and off the football field.

When they’re not showing off their undeniable athleticism, Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and more have been known to show Us their winning wardrobes.

Kelce — who has been making headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift — never shies away from making a bold style statement. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s wardrobe blends street wear pieces with high-end designs, including cropped blazers with sneakers or co-ord sets and loafers.

In September 2023, Kelce was spotted in a white denim two-piece that featured an abstract illustration of nude female figures. After Swifities noticed that Kelce’s outfit reflected the same colors as Swift’s upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the brand — KidSuper Studios — renamed the ensemble. Originally called the “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket,” it was changed to the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see the most stylish NFL stars: