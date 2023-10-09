Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The NFL’s Most Stylish Stars: Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr. and More

By
Stylish NFL Players
10
Getty Images (3)

Fan-favorite NFL stars know how to command attention on and off the football field. 

When they’re not showing off their undeniable athleticism, Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and more have been known to show Us their winning wardrobes. 

Kelce — who has been making headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift — never shies away from making a bold style statement. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s wardrobe blends street wear pieces with high-end designs, including cropped blazers with sneakers or co-ord sets and loafers.

In September 2023, Kelce was spotted in a white denim two-piece that featured an abstract illustration of nude female figures. After Swifities noticed that Kelce’s outfit reflected the same colors as Swift’s upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the brand — KidSuper Studios — renamed the ensemble. Originally called the “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket,” it was changed to the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket.”

Keep scrolling to see the most stylish NFL stars: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Russell Wilson
1251126592tom_brady_290x206

Tom Brady
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories