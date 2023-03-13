The show must go on! Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Coolidge and Gabrielle Union were among the many stars who kept the party going at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party following the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

From curve-hugging silhouettes to breathtaking embellishments and statement sequins, there was countless eye-catching couture at the annual after party, which took place at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Wilde, 39, who didn’t walk the red carpet at the awards ceremony but turned heads at the late night soirée in a Gabriela Hearst gown featuring a black bra top, one sleeve and figure hugging skirt. The Don’t Worry Darling director paired the look with smokey eyeshadow and silver jewelry.

Coolidge’s Vanity Fair ensemble was equally impactful. The White Lotus star, 61, debuted a black curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana gown, accessorized with silver hoops and a matching clutch.

Neutrals were a popular choice among celebrities on the champagne carpet and the blue carpet this year, but Chrissy Teigen was an outlier. The Cravings author, 37, wore a fully embroidered neon yellow Zuhair Murad featuring a plunging neckline, feathered cuffs and a high leg slit.

There was no shortage of sex appeal, either. Ozark’s Julia Garner left little to the imagination in a sheer black Off-White gown from Off-White’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Likewise, Union, 50, wowed in a sequin gown from Ralph Lauren, featuring a plunging neckline covered in sparkly embellishments and feathered sleeves.

Cutouts were also a hot topic at the annual party. German influencer Caroline Daur looked super chic in a black gown. The ensemble included a thigh-high slit and cutout exposing half her torso. Model Miranda Kerr slayed a teal frock which showed off her toned waist. Identity Thief actress Amanda Peet showed some skin with a strappy bodice along with a silver pleated skirt.

We can’t forget about the dapper dudes! Donald Glover commanded our attention in an Alexander McQueen gray suit. The getup included cutouts on his sides and matching pants. To make it the number even more eye-catching, the “This Is America” crooner went shirtless underneath.

Jason Bateman, Kevin Bacon, Dwyane Wade and more fine fellas stuck all kept it classy with timeless suits at the soirée.

Keep scrolling for an up-close look at these stars and more who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in style.