Belles of the ball! Hollywood’s biggest names showcased some fierce fashion at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

While the best and brightest in film dazzled Us with their impeccable dresses, suits, jumpsuits and more at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, a handful stood out among the rest. Us Weekly’s Stylish named Florence Pugh, Janelle Monáe, Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga and Hong Chau as this year’s best dressed stars.

To see their looks, keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite gowns of the night!

5) Florence Pugh

The Don’t Worry Darling actress, 27, pulled off an unconventional fashion statement on the red carpet: shorts. Pugh, who has been known to show skin, flashed her legs in a Valentino design, which featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder shirt. The taupe-colored top featured princess-like sleeves and a cascading train. The piece was topped off with an opening at the center that exposed Pugh’s black bikers. The Little Women star complemented the eye-catching getup with platform pumps and custom jewelry. For glam, Pugh a subtle cat eye, rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She wore her hair in a sculpted retro updo that was finished with a black ribbon.

4) Janelle Monae

The “Yoga” singer, 37, took a fashion risk in custom Vera Wang. Finding the perfect balance between sexy and too sexy can be difficult, but Monáe found a happy medium. Her look included a plunging black crop top and an orange mermaid skirt, which popped against her glowing skin. The pairing created a deconstructed Old Hollywood aesthetic with the help of a crystal-adorned choker.

3) Mindy Kaling

The Office alum, 43, pushed her personal fashion boundaries in white. The TV writer previously said she often avoided wearing the color, thinking it didn’t flatter her figure — but that’s no longer a fear of hers. Kaling looked radiant in the Vera Wang gown, which was equipped with a corset bodice and a body-clinging skirt. The garb was finalized with webbed sleeves. The Late Night star topped the look off with a smoky eye and a half-up half-down ‘do.

2) Lady Gaga

The “Bad Romance” singer’s look is fresh off the runway! Gigi Hadid modeled the sheer Versace number at the label’s fall 2023 show in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9. The all-black masterpiece features a waist-cinching bodice and a billowing skirt with a dainty belt. Gaga, 36, styled the gown with a diamond necklace, dark eye makeup and a bold red lip.

1) Hong Chau

The Whale star, 43, was a walking work of art in Prada. The baby pink gown was made custom for Chau, brought to life after four sketches. The actress was very involved in the design process and asked the fashion house to honor her Thai roots with an Asian-inspired collar. The dress, which was inspired by a Prada creation from 1997, was finished with a fringe train.