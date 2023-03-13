Saving the best for last! Hollywood’s biggest names brought their fashion A-game to the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, proving white is one of the most covetable colors of the moment.

Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Carson, and Halle Berry are just a handful of celebrities to step out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing the timeless hue.

But that’s not to say the stars wore comparable silhouettes. Celebs like Emily Blunt and Rooney Mara embraced minimalist styles, while others like Berry and Carson turned heads in maximalist designs.

Arguably the buzziest white dress of the night was Mindy Kaling’s. The Office alum, 43, hit the champagne carpet wearing a custom white Vera Wang gown, a significant feat for the star. She previously admitted to avoiding white for years, worried it wouldn’t flatter her.

Another headlines-worthy ensemble? Williams’ strapless Chanel couture number. The design featured an embellished bodice and a sheer overlay covered in crystals. She complemented the look with a diamond choker and contrasted the angelic look with bold red lipstick.

Blunt debuted the most minimalist white design of the evening in a curve-hugging off-the-shoulder Valentino gown. She went without a necklace, accessorizing with pink diamond chandelier earrings and a sparkly clutch.

Ariana DeBose is among the celebs to err on the maximalist side. She wore a regal custom Atelier Versace gown featuring mesh sleeves, all-over bejeweled details, and a thigh-high leg slit.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of the celebrities who turned heads in white at the 2023 Oscars.