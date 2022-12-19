A big step! Mindy Kaling tried something new in the fashion department.

The Office alum, 43, revealed via Instagram on Sunday, December 18, that after years of not wearing “winter white,” she gave the classic shade a try — and the risk paid off. “I never wear winter white,” the TV writer wrote alongside the social media slideshow, which showed her rocking an ivory mini dress paired with a matching blazer, sheer black tights and towering platform heels.

Kaling explained that she typically avoided the hue because she was “always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it.” She continued: “Last night [my stylist] @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym. I loved it!”

The Never Have I Ever creator added: “No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!”

Kaling’s figure-hugging frock, which highlighted her slim figure, featured protruding flowers and a cutout at the bodice. The comedian complemented the look by styling her dark tresses in a side part as it cascaded straight down her shoulders. For her glam, Kaling opted for a smoky eye and a deep purple lip.

Her followers and famous friends praised her getup. “Honestly love winter white. This looks amazing,” Busy Philipps commented on the social media post. Ariana Debose wrote: “It’s giving stunned.” Olivia Munn chimed in with, “WOW WOW WOW WOW.” Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, added three fire emojis.

The eye-catching look came just a few days after the Late Night star turned heads in a hot pink number by Valentino for the screening of her new HBO Max series, Velma.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Kaling incorporates a lot of vibrant hues including blue, yellow, red and orange. She’s also not afraid of an all-black moment, sporting corset gowns, tailored suits and silk dresses in the timeless tint.

“I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker color,” Kaling captioned a November 19 Instagram post that showed her rocking a black bustier dress by Versace for the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

While Kaling has been rightfully hailed a fashionista, she hasn’t always been proud of her style choices.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in August, the producer was asked to play a round of “Versace or Hibachi.” The game requires guests to look at past photos of themselves and critique their own wardrobe. If they like the outfit in question they say, “Versace,” but if they don’t, they can “burn” the look by saying, “Hibachi.”

First, host Andy Cohen pulled up a photo of Kaling from 2008, which showed her rocking “ruffles and gloves.” The Ocean’s 8 star bursted into laughter, slamming the ensemble. “My God, horrible,” Kaling said.

Next, the Bravo mogul, 54, displayed a shot of Kaling attending a 2017 Fox event in a dress with a “trippy” pattern. The Sex Lives of College Girls creator wasn’t thrilled with the look, saying: “I’m going to hibachi that too.”

For the 2008 Emmys, Kaling stepped out in a brown pleated dress that Cohen described as “very Studio 54,” prompting a horrified reaction from the Morning Show actress. “Hibachi! I really hate myself,” she joked before asking Cohen to “find one look of me where I’m looking good.”

The Glitter Every Day author responded with: “I think you look great in all of these!”