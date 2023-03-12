Oscars 2023: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Roll out the (champagne) carpet! The biggest movie stars will gather in Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading the pack with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu).

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness!” Yeoh said in a statement about her nomination. “Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing so many from our ‘EEAAO’ family. Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career. It is truly the role of a lifetime. Thank you to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for seeing me and for this opportunity, I will forever cherish this moment.”

Quan, meanwhile, said he wanted to give a “HUGE thank you to @theacademy” for the “unbelievable” honor.

“I am screaming so loud, I’m sure I’ll lose my voice by the end of day. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s reached out with congratulations and to ALL OF YOU who have been following me along on this incredible journey,” the actor wrote via Instagram. “I am so grateful to you all. This is for sure one of the happiest days of my life. CONGRATULATIONS to the entire #EEAAO family for our 11 nominations. And lastly, CONGRATULATIONS to our matriarch @michelleyeoh_official for her historic nomination. Cheers.”

All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin follow closely behind with nine nods The seven other Best Picture nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Returning for the third time, Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped to host the 2023 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre. He addressed reporters on Wednesday, March 8, explaining the decision to ditch the red carpet for a neutral color. He also referenced last year’s infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock when the 2022 Best Actor in a Leading Role winner slapped the comedian for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I’m thrilled, I’m honored, I’m excited, mostly about the carpet. I mean, this carpet is so beautiful. It’s a remnant. We got it for a very good price downtown,” the host said. “People have been asking if there’s going to be any trouble this year, is there going to be any violence? I certainly hope not. But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

The Oscars air on ABC Sunday, March 12.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees — and check in on Sunday to look for the bolded names to see who won!