Through the years, Pugh has graced Us with memorable fashion moments — some of which she’s made headlines for. In July 2022, the Midsommar star nailed the Barbiecore trend when she attended the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in a hot pink halter dress by the French fashion house. Though the British actress stunned in the whimsical tulle number, she was criticized because her nipples were visible through the sheer fabric.

Pugh, however, didn’t let the trolls get her down. “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” the Hawkeye actress wrote via Instagram after the presentation, sharing her red carpet pics. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

She continued in her post: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. … It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14,” the Little Women star added.

Pugh doubled down on her stance in her September 2022 Harper’s Bazaar cover story, telling the publication: “I was comfortable with my small breasts … And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable.”

Flash-forward to Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, Pugh unveiled another free-the-nipple ensemble.

Following the Valentino spring/summer preview, Pugh attended the label’s post-show dinner in a completely see-through cropped cardigan and a coordinating skirt. The top, which was adorned with crystals, exposed the Malevolent star’s breasts. Under her bottoms, she wore a pair of seamless high-waisted underwear.

Valentino is a go-to label for Pugh. In September 2022, the U.K. native looked radiant at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling during the 79th Venice Film Festival in a sparkly black mesh dress from the brand, which featured princess sleeves and a corset bodice. (The Olivia Wilde-directed film was also a trending topic due to alleged drama between the cast and crew – including the viral clip of Harry Styles appearing to spit on Chris Pine during the screening in Italy.)

She also wore Valentino to the Don’t Look Up premiere in December 2021, sporting a floor-length animal print coat atop black shorts and a coordinating bandeau.

In addition to Valentino, Pugh’s wardrobe includes pieces from Louis Vuitton, Emilia Wickstead and Dior. She often opts for outfits that flatter her figure and show a bit of skin — all while delivering drama and staying on trend.

