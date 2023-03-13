Fit for a queen! Angela Bassett blew Us away in Moschino at the 2023 Oscars.

The American Horror Story star, 64, graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, in a dramatic purple design from the Italian fashion house by Jeremy Scott. The gorgeous gown featured a plunging neckline and a waist-cinching bodice. The look was finished with a mermaid skirt.

Bassett gushed about her look on the red carpet, telling Laverne Cox, “It’s light, it’s royal purple, so bringing that to the carpet … and it’s spring!” For glam, she rocked pink eyeshadow, a glossy lip and wore her hair in voluminous curls.

The New York native is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She earned her first Oscar nomination for playing Tina Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With it?

At the 95th annual soirée, Bassett is up against Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Bassett took home the honor in the same category at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on January 15. In her acceptance speech, the Otherhood star praised her Black Panther costars and encouraged dreamers.

“As a girl who fell in love with acting on a school trip to Washington, D.C., watching James Earl Jones in a production Of Mice and Men … I wanted to be able to make people feel the way that I felt stirring in my seat,” she said before speaking on Black Panther. “We showed the world that we could create and lead a billion-dollar box-office success … And my prayer is that the door remains open and the sky is the limit for other Black creators and storytellers around the world to join us.”

That night, Bassett looked radiant in a black velvet gown by Christian Siriano. The floor-length number featured a peplum silhouette, which is experiencing a major red carpet resurgence.

Siriano, 37, praised Bassett during E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show on Sunday, telling coanchor Adrienne Bailon that Bassett was “one of the first people I’ve ever worked with.”

He continued: “She tells you how much she appreciates the work and not a lot of actors do that. She really understands and it means so much.”

