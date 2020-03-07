Angela Bassett is sexy, sophisticated and confident in body-hugging frocks and dazzling jumpsuits. The 61-year-old actress is proof that age is just a number. She looks flawless in everything from printed pantsuits to belly-baring crop tops to head-to-toe leather.

Jennifer Austin, the fashion guru behind her looks, has been working with Bassett for six years. She tells Us: “The thing I love most about dressing Angela is her total and complete trust in me and my vision. She has let me change her image and style, push her out of her comfort zone, and has never questioned me or my choices.”

The Hollywood beauty has a penchant for bold hues, but it wasn’t always that way. Austin reveals, “I try to keep Angela in as much color as possible, because when I first started styling her she had a closet full of black clothes!”

“Angela loves outfits that are comfortable and easy,” says Austin. “A jumpsuit is one of her favorite things to wear so it is always fun when I find one in a great color, fabric or one with an interesting neckline.” The 9-1-1 star has rocked a shimmering Missoni one-piece, an Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition halter style covered in beaded fringe, and stunning sculptural fiery red custom Antonio Grimaldi number.

Scroll through to see some of Angela Bassett’s best age-defying style moments, including a geometric-print sequin Ingie Paris gown, a hot pink Greta Constantine bodycon midi and more.