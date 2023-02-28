Swanky styles! Hollywood’s biggest stars went all out for the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday, February 27 — and we can’t get enough.

Every year, the Costume Designers Awards recognize talented designers in movies, television shows, commercials and more. There are eight categories for nominees to fall into, including Excellence in Contemporary Film, Excellence in Period Film and Excellence in Short-Form Design. This year, the awards took place in Los Angeles, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Austin Butler stood out in a sexy Valentino suit that featured a sheer button-down design with a plunging neckline, black jacket and matching pants. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor’s hair was extra voluminous for the night, and he completed the fit with black and gold dress shoes.

Ashley Park beamed in a vibrant blue gown. The electric number featured a glamorous cutout at her torso, right below an asymmetrical neckline. The frock also featured a cascading train and thigh-high slit. The Emily in Paris star previously injured her ankle and had to wear a brace for the night — but that didn’t stop her from shining. The cast was covered in jewels and added just the right amount of bling to her outfit.

For glam, the Broadway singer, 31, rocked a dewy face, shimmery eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. She teamed the sultry look with her hair parted down the side and in voluminous curls. The California native added even more sparkle to her ensemble with diamond earrings and rings.

Cate Blanchett also turned heads. The Don’t Look Up actress, 53, wore a Balmain getup for the soirée. The blonde beauty sported a polka dot blouse featuring a tie at the neck and black pants. Layered over the piece was an extravagant cropped blazer, finished with protruding shoulder pads and breathtaking diamond buttons. To top it all off, Blanchett looked radiant with smokey eyeshadow, fluffy eyebrows and pink lips.

Another standout look was Elizabeth Debicki’s dazzling dress. The Crown actress, 32, stuck with her go-to glamorously simple style and rocked a Schiaparelli frock. The red gown was finished with a plunging neckline, loose fit, and floor length skirt. The straps of her garment were perhaps the most detailed part of the dress. They were both made from gold chains with an eye charm in the middle of them and jeweled eyelashes above it.

The Great Gatsby star matched the delicate straps with a pair of gold statement earrings, simple makeup, featuring a fresh face, neutral eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes and peachy lips. Lastly, Debicki styled her tresses in a middle part and blowout.

These celebrities and more commanded attention at the Costume Designer Awards — from plunging necklines, sheer gowns, shoulder pads and more.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 25th annual awards show: