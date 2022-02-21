All about the eyes! Graphic liner, neon shadows and rhinestone appliqués are all the rage — and celebs are taking charge of the trend. With glam squads on standby and a love of getting glam, stars have been serving up some pretty killer beauty looks this year.

From bright and bold hues that are red carpet-appropriate to super sharp wings that are straight up impressive, there’s no shortage of makeup inspiration on Instagram. So naturally, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best of the best.

While makeup artists’ creativity never ceases to amaze Us, it’s pretty clear that this year’s biggest trends are taking a page out of the Euphoria playbook. After all, makeup department head Doniella Davy whipped up some wild glam for season two.

Megan Fox was one of the first big names to get in on the “Euphoria High” action. In January she took to the ‘gram with a neon orange face beat that made her look like a grown up Maddy Perez [Alexa Demie].

“If I were the AP Literature teach at Euphoria High,” she captioned a photo, tagging makeup artist Jenna Kristina for her gorgeous glam. Oh, and did we mention she had a matching mani too?!

The Transformers star’s look may have topped the charts, but she did have some fierce competition. Makeup artist Ash K Holm did her take on the “Euphoria High” trend using Shay Mitchell as her canvas. The end result? A floating cut crease in a deep plum hue with a perfect black wing to boot.

Sultry and sexy may be the vibe for some, but other celebs are all about experimenting with crazy colors and freehand lines. Take Joey King for example. The Kissing Booth actress teamed up with makeup artist Jo Baker for a London press day.

“Futuristic neon with a ‘60s twist on Joey King for a zoom premiere,” the makeup artist captioned an Instagram video of the star. “Because we don’t let zooms get us down these days!!!” The look was obviously a hit, with many vowing to try and recreate the look, STAT.

So get out your favorite palette, clean your brushes and keep scrolling, because we’re rounding up the best, graphic eye makeup inspo from 2022. From Sabrina Carpenter’s rhinestone-embellished eye to Barbie Ferreira’s sparkly blue shadow, these are hands-down the best beauty looks served up by celebs.