She’s still shining! Ashley Park attended the 2023 SAG Awards with an unexpected accessory: an ankle brace.

The Emily in Paris star, 31, donned an ivory Elie Saab Haute Couture gown for the awards show on Sunday, February 26, which she paired with sky-high Steve Madden heels. As she posed for photos on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, she flashed her leg beneath her skirt’s tall slit. On her foot was a bedazzled brace with Velcro straps.

Park was previously spotted on a pair of crutches in January outside of the venue for Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show for Paris Fashion Week. For the event, she rocked an oversized black blazer with a sleek catsuit underneath. She styled her stiletto heels with a black ankle brace.

The Broadway alum also attended the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in France last month.

The California native revealed that the injury occurred at Beyoncé‘s Dubai concert. “Before, during, after finally watching QUEEN BEYONCÉ live front row. I’ll never recover, but my ankle will!! #dubai #atlantistheroyal #sobbing,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos in January, including one snap of her in a wheelchair.

In her first snap from her trip to Dubai, Park wore a red Maison Valentino mini dress with flowing bell sleeves and tall white heels. She later showed a video of herself wiping tears from her eyes during the performance.

Following her fashionable red carpet appearance on Sunday, Park presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series alongside The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson. The trophy went to The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White.

Park is set to show her comedic chops alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short on season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu comedy has also tapped Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams for the upcoming episodes.

“Murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????” Park captioned her TikTok reveal earlier this month. “So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans.”

The Father of the Bride actor, 77, and Short, 72, each received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for their work on the funny true crime series. While Gomez, 30, did not receive an individual nod, the OMITB cast was recognized in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category. (Abbott Elementary ultimately took home the trophy.)

Scroll down for a closer look at Park’s 2023 SAG Awards ensemble: