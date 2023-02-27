School’s out! Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and more Abbott Elementary stars attended the 2023 SAG Awards in style.

The cast strutted on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on Sunday, February 26. Ralph, 66, donned a dramatic gown by Tadashi Shoji with long draping sleeves. She flashed a wide smile for the cameras as she showed off her angles.

James, meanwhile, opted for a classic all-black look. Her custom Rodarte gown included lace detail on the sleeves and skirt.

The Crashing alum joined costar Tyler James Williams on the red carpet to discuss the ABC comedy’s massive success. Abbott Elementary, which premiered in December 2021, received a 2023 SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Creator and star Quinta Brunson is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

“It’s crazy that this is about season 1. … We’ve been talking a lot about this show that we love,” the Everybody Hates Chris alum, 30, told Entertainment Weekly at Sunday’s show. “But it’s been a long ride.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Fans have been eagerly waiting for James’ character, Gregory, to make a move on Janine (Brunson) — and sparks finally flew between the teachers during the Wednesday, February 22, episode. The twosome attended a conference with their fellow Abbott employees and shared a kiss at the Philadelphia Flower Show’s living classroom exhibit.

“A lot of the highlights from season 2, y’all haven’t even seen yet,” Williams teased on Sunday when asked about what’s next for Gregory and Janine. “It’s sometimes hard not to let that [slip].”

Earlier this month, Ralph hinted at even more big surprises on the way for Abbott Elementary fans. “I love the fact that Gregory is taking time to really, really learn about himself as a man. Janine is taking the time to learn about herself as a woman — working out some of her sticky relationships. I think that is very important for the two of them because I just love Janine and Gregory,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’m just like, ‘You all respect it. Be careful and take your time.'”

The Moesha alum played coy about the future of Gregory and Janine’s relationship. “I can’t tell you anything about what’s going to happen with that. But you’re going to learn and see more of people’s families and that’s a wonderful thing,” she told Us. “And I honestly believe that this is going to be a season where people are satisfied. [They will be] very, very satisfied.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the Abbott Elementary‘s stylish 2023 SAG Awards looks: