SAG Awards 2023: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

An honor to be nominated! The 2023 SAG Awards will honor the best of film and television on Sunday, February 26.

The 29th annual awards ceremony is being held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, and Hollywood legend Sally Field is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a January statement. “She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can.”

The Life Achievement Award is voted upon by members of the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee and is the highest honor bestowed by the Screen Actors Guild. Previous winners include Field’s 80 for Brady costars Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin, along with Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro and Alan Alda.

Field’s legacy within the industry has spanned decades, but the 2023 SAG Awards will also recognize up-and-coming talents of both the big and small screens. Breakout stars Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson announced this year’s nominations via Instagram Live in January.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ozark leads the TV categories with a total of four nominations, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once are tied with five nods each.

Michelle Yeoh has the chance to continue her impressive awards season streak after collecting the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The comedy-drama was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (a.k.a. The Daniels) and costars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis, all of whom received individual nominations at the 2023 SAGs.

“I feel really grateful to be alongside Michelle on this journey,” Hsu told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the ceremony, describing what makes a strong costar. “I know that every card that has ever been stacked against me in this industry has been stacked against her tenfold. And it’s not like when the movie came out, all those difficulties went away for me or for her. This just feels like such an important moment — I feel so grateful that I get to witness her making history right before my eyes. And alongside her.”

The Broadway vet added: “She deserves it. We as a community deserve to be seen; people deserve to be seen, valued and know that this is possible for them. If you don’t see it, it’s very hard to believe it.”

Scroll down for the full list of 2023 SAG Award nominees — and look for the bold names on Sunday to find out who won!

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Taron Edgerton (Black Bird)

Sam Elliott (1883)

Paul Walter Houser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (The English)

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things