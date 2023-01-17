Tom Brady Jokes About Dating Sally Field After Filming '80 for Brady'

Rebounding with a legend?! Tom Brady quipped that he and Sally Field really hit it off on the set of the upcoming movie 80 for Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed his chemistry with the Oscar winner, 76, during the Monday, January 16, episode of his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. His former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who also appears in the film, asked Brady if he’s been “considering dating” Field since his “Oscar-worthy performance” in the comedy.

“We did have kind of an on-camera little thing going, so it was actually nice,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion joked. “We really enjoyed our time together, so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

The Masked Singer alum, 33, replied: “Yeah, I know, I noticed that.”

Brady then claimed that Gronkowski shared a “really spicy” scene with Jane Fonda. “I was excited to see it,” the University of Michigan alum added. “I think all the fans of Gronk are gonna be excited, and all the Jane Fonda fans, they’re gonna love seeing that.”

80 for Brady follows a group of four female friends — played by Field, Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin — as they travel to Houston to see the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI, which took place in 2017. In addition to Brady and Gronkowski, the film features cameo appearances from former Patriots players Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

Brady got involved with the film in February 2022 after announcing his retirement from the NFL, but one month later, he reversed his decision and rejoined the league. “It’s certainly news to us, so we had to adapt,” director Kyle Marvin told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. “It’s insane, and yet we are still filming. … It’s only going to make the film we are making more interesting, to be honest.”

Less than one year later, Brady made headlines again when he and wife Gisele Bündchen announced their split after 13 years of marriage. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the athlete wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

The California native and the supermodel, 42, share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In her own statement, Bündchen said that she and her ex-husband plan to share parenting duties following their split. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she wrote via Instagram last year. “We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

80 for Brady hits theaters on Friday, February 3.