Open and shut. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were declared legally single on Friday, October 28, hours after the duo announced their split.

The supermodel, 42, and the football player, 45, reportedly described their marriage as “irretrievably broken” in court documents obtained by TMZ. The pair’s custody arrangement and property settlement were both confidential, but a judge declared them legally single.

The docs also noted that the former spouses completed a “Parent Education and Family Stabilization Course” before their split. The twosome share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Bündchen is also the stepmother of Jack, 15, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced their split on Friday after months of speculation about their relationship status.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via Instagram. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen, for her part, released her own statement about the split, writing: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Speculation about the pair’s romance began earlier this year when Brady walked back his decision to retire from the NFL. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” an insider told Us last month. “There is tension between them.”

A second insider noted that the pair decided to end their marriage about a month ago. “They both tried hard to save their marriage, but in the end it didn’t work out,” the source told Us. “They have been quietly working together to make sure this runs as smoothly as possible for their family.”

Earlier this week, a source told Us that Bündchen gave her partner an ultimatum about their relationship. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” the insider revealed. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”