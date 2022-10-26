He has a choice. Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital struggles.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” an insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

The quarterback, 45, and the model, 42, married in February 2009 but have recently struggled to get on the same page after Brady un-retired from the NFL.

Bündchen, for her part, worries about her husband’s health. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,” the source adds. “She is doing it for her family.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player announced his decision to return to football earlier this year, just six weeks after his retirement was initially confirmed.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Brady. He is also dad to son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen referenced their children in one of the few times she’s spoken out about the athlete’s return to the field.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she told Elle in their October 2022 cover story. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The environmental activist elaborated, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston [when he played for the Patriots], and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. … Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Us first confirmed that the two were living separately in September and that they had hired divorce lawyers weeks later. They’ve both since been spotted without their wedding rings on, and Brady was spotted solo at a wedding earlier this month.

Even the couple’s inner circle is frustrated with Brady. “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

For more, watch the video above and pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.