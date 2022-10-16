Flying solo. Tom Brady was spotted celebrating Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg‘s wedding without wife Gisele Bündchen by his side amid split rumors.

The quarterback, 45, was seemingly dateless at the New York City wedding on Friday, October 14, in photos obtained by Page Six. The outlet reports that many former Patriots were in attendance, including Ty Law, Troy Brown, Andrew Tippett and Randy Moss. Kraft owns the New England team. Sir Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney and Meek Mill were among the non-athletes on the guest list.

While it appears Brady hung out with his pals during the reception, his wife’s absence comes amid split rumors. The two are living separately, Us Weekly confirmed in September, and they hired divorce lawyers earlier this month.

“Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They have still been at odds with each other. … They are still living apart.”

That wasn’t exactly what the 42-year-old supermodel expected.“Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” another insider explained after she hired legal representation.

Their fractured relationship has made headlines since the 45-year-old NFL icon announced his decision to return to football earlier this year, just six weeks after his retirement was initially confirmed. Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, who Brazil native brought up when discussing her husband’s un-retirement. (Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she told Elle in their October 2022 cover story. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has not attended any of her husband’s football games so far this season. Her absence comes as an insider revealed even their inner circle is frustrated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, which is on stands now. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

The two have both been spotted without their wedding rings recently. Gisele was photographed getting gas without her rings on October 6, one day before a 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial was released that featured Brady without his wedding band.