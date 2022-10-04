Nearing the end? Gisele Bündchen wants Tom Brady to put in the work as their marriage issues appear to hit a breaking point.

“Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, confirming that the supermodel, 42, and the quarterback, 45, have both hired divorce lawyers.

According to the insider, the Brazil native and the seven-time Super Bowl champ “are still living apart” and have been “at odds with each other” as speculation surrounding their relationship status continues.

The twosome exchanged vows in 2009 and share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. While Bündchen has yet to attend any of her husband’s games so far after the NFL season officially kicked off, all three of his kids cheered him on as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers in Florida on September 25.

The Devil Wears Prada star previously raised eyebrows when she skipped the Buccaneers’ season opener, but she still lent her support via social media. “Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs! ✨✨✨,” she tweeted on September 11. (Before the team’s first game, Brady took an 11-day hiatus from practice for personal reasons.)

Earlier this year, Brady announced he was retiring from professional football after more than 20 seasons, stating in February that it was “time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” including his wife and kids. However, the former New England Patriots player walked back his decision less than two months later.

Returning to the field for a 23rd season sparked “tension” between Brady and Bündchen, a source exclusively told Us last month. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” adding that “Gisele was not happy” with the change of plans.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shed more light on her feelings in her October 2022 Elle cover story, reflecting on how she’s supported Brady throughout his career. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she told the magazine. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

At the time, Bündchen explained that she still has “a huge list of things” that she wants to accomplish in her own career. “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she added. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Before changing his mind about retirement, the NFL MVP thanked his spouse for shifting her focus toward their family. “I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish,” he said on his “Let’s Go” podcast in September 2021. “You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years … But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.'”