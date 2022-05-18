Their own kind of happily ever after. Gisele Bündchen loves being a mom — but it isn’t always easy being married to a professional athlete.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” the supermodel, 41, told British Vogue in the June 2022 cover story, published on Wednesday, May 18, about her relationship with husband Tom Brady. “It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

The Brazil native noted that while successful relationships “don’t just happen,” the couple makes it work by appreciating the other’s strengths.

“I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,” she said. “He trusts my decisions.”

The pair tied the knot in February 2009, going on to welcome son Benajmin the following and daughter Vivian in December 2012. (The former New England patriot, 44, also shares son Jack, 14, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

After 20 years as a professional quarterback, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL back in February, before revealing his plan to return to the game six weeks later.

Ahead of the short hiatus, the California native praised his wife for holding “down the house for a long time” during his time on the field.

“She hasn’t worked much in the last ten, twelve years while raising our family and committing to a life in Boston and then moving to Florida,” he said in an October 2021 episode of his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast. “That’s an issue.”

Bündchen, for her part, has been by Brady’s side for the majority of his career. After the seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed his retirement, the Victoria’s Secret model gushed over her husband in a length post via Instagram, writing, “What a ride @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!”

The Devil Wears Prada actress continued: “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all yo​ur new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

After Brady made a second statement via Twitter confirming his return to the game in March, the Buccaneer thanked his “supportive family” for standing behind him in his decision.

“Here we go again!” Bündchen revealed via Instagram at the time. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

