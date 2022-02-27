Celebrating their love. Tom Brady shared a sweet tribute to wife Gisele Bündchen on their 13th wedding anniversary, just weeks after he retired from the NFL.

“13 years ago, we both said ‘I do’ … and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life,” the 44-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 26, alongside a photo from their wedding.

The pair got married on February 26, 2009, in front of just 20 of their loved ones at the Santa Monica Catholic Church. They enjoyed a second wedding in Costa Rica about six weeks later with 25 guests.

In his gushing tribute to the 41-year-old on Saturday, Brady continued, “I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary @gisele.”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with her husband, shared the same throwback photo from their wedding day. “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️ @tombrady,” she captioned the snap via Instagram.

This is the pair’s first anniversary since Brady retired from football at the beginning of the month. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote, in part, via Instagram on February 1.

The quarterback spent 22 years in the NFL playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won seven Super Bowls and was named MVP five times. He went on to thank many of his teammates and colleagues before mentioning his family in the retirement announcement.

“And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration,” he concluded. “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

The Brazil native shared her support on social media after the news made headlines. “What an incredible ride this has been!” Bündchen commented via Instagram at the time. “You know that we are always here to support you my love. Looking forward to what the future holds. Te amo.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!