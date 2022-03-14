Showing her support. Gisele Bündchen praised husband Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL for his 23rd season.

“Here we go again!” the model, 41, commented on the 44-year-old athlete’s Instagram announcement on Sunday, March 13. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

The quarterback shocked fans when he revealed via social media that he has “unfinished business” in his professional football career.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” the California native told his Instagram followers on Sunday, referencing his February retirement. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

The Brazil native wasn’t the only celeb to comment on the social media upload, with Erin Andrews joking, “Well this REALLY improved my mood,” and Odell Beckham Jr. writing, “NO QUESTION!” Jason Kennedy thanked Brady, while Usain Bolt commented, “LFG!”

The former New England Patriots player confirmed his retirement in a lengthy statement last month. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100 percent of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

When Brady seemingly closed that chapter in February, his wife supported him via Instagram, writing, “What an incredible ride this has been! You know that we are always here to support you my love. Looking forward to what the future holds. Te amo.”

The couple, who wed in February 2009, share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The Blue Bloods star, 50, reacted to Brady’s Sunday reveal in her own Instagram post, joking, “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

Brady won six Super Bowl titles while playing for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2020. He subsequently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl with the Florida team in February 2021.

