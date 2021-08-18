Gushing over their guy! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan have opened up over the years about raising their son, Jack, who was born after their 2006 split.

The professional football player was dating his now-wife, Gisele Bündchen, when he found out that he and the Blue Bloods star were expecting a baby.

The news turned the model’s world “upside down,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Although she didn’t have “an easy time” coming to terms with the actress’ pregnancy, the Brazil native added that her “heart expand[ed] in ways [she] didn’t know were possible.”

As for Moynahan, the New York native felt “assaulted” during that time. She wrote in Our Shoes, Our Selves in 2019: “It’s unnerving to be followed and stalked like that, especially during such an emotionally vulnerable time. … I became reclusive for a bit. I became wildly private. I shared little and only with a select few.”

After Jack’s birth, Brady wed Bündchen and welcomed two more children with the businesswoman — Benjamin and Vivian in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel doesn’t “like the word stepmom” to describe her relationship with Jack, she wrote on her February 2020 Instagram Story. “I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

Jack is the “sweetest big brother in the world,” Bündchen captioned an Instagram photo celebrating his birthday in 2015. “Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much peanut.”

Keep scrolling to see the sweet things Brady and Moynahan have shared about their son, from his personality to his career goals.