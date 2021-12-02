A football player like his father? Tom Brady opened up about his son Jack’s possible future in sports.

The athlete, 44, attended the University of Michigan before his NFL career began in 2002, and he wants his 14-year-old to do the same as a “little future Wolverine,” he said on a Tuesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player recalled recently watching his alma mater play against Ohio State University with Jack, saying, “I saw the joy in that stadium and the crowd rushed the field. … As I was jumping around [in bed] and we were wrestling, I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the Big House someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.’”

The California native shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, but his wife, Gisele Bündchen, opposed Brady’s prediction.

The model told her husband to “just let [Jack] be what he wants to be, for God’s sake,” the former New England Patriots player said on Tuesday.

The couple are the parents of son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8. While Benjamin does not like to play sports, Jack “loves” to, Brady told Men’s Health in August 2019.

“He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad,” the quarterback told the magazine at the time. “That was me. I’d wake up early on the weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me.”

Brady has had a “hard” time with his youngest son not being athletic like his half-brother, he added.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack … [who] is just like me,” Brady explained to Men’s Health. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ [And Gisele kept] saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s comment came two years after Moynahan, 50, told Kelly Ripa that her son did not want to play football or follow in her acting footsteps, noting in the 2017 interview that Jack’s interests lie in soccer and swimming.