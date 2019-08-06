



Doing it differently! Tom Brady’s 9-year-old son, Benjamin, won’t be following in his athletic footsteps — and the NFL player had a hard time coming to terms with that.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like [my son] Jack … [who] is just like me,” the New England Patriots player, 42, revealed in his September Men’s Health cover story on Tuesday, August 6. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele [Bündchen] kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’”

The athlete added, “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

As for the six-time Super Bowl winner’s eldest son, Jack, 11, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, he “loves sports.” Brady told the outlet, “He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me. I’d wake up early on the weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me.”

The California native and his wife, 39, also share 6-year-old daughter Vivian. The little one recently cliff-dived with her dad, and he faced criticism for yanking her into the water when she appeared to second-guess their jump. “You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father — but this just gave me anxiety,” Dwayne Johnson commented on the July Instagram footage. “Geezus.”

