



Uh oh! Tom Brady freaked out some of his followers when he posted a video of himself cliff jumping with his 6-year-old daughter, Vivian.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” the professional football player, 41, captioned the Friday, July 19, Instagram post. “Daddy always gives her a 10 though!

In the social media upload, the six-time Super Bowl Champ and his daughter stood at the top of a waterfall, holding hands. Brady pointed to the spot in the water they were aiming for and asked Vivian if she was ready. The little one nodded a few times but when her dad counted down and jumped off, she hesitated — and the force of Brady’s leap pulled her from the cliff and into the water with him.

“You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father — but this just gave me anxiety,” Dwayne Johnson commented on the video. “Geeezus.” Stephen Curry and Diddy simply responded with laughing emojis.

While some of the New England Patriots player’s Instagram followers called the cliff jump “a stupid move” and “irresponsible,” noting that Vivian could have “dislocated her shoulder,” other social media users were in full support of the daredevil father-daughter moment.

“She didn’t get hurt, she had fun,” one person commented. “You all are way to sensitive and need to just worry about your own families.” Another added, “There are always going to be some people that don’t like [your choices]. Get off your couch and experience life, nature, challenge yourself. You will be happy you did.”

Brady, who has yet to comment on the criticism, welcomed Vivian with his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, in 2012. She joined older brother Benjamin, now 9. The California native also shares son John, 11, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

