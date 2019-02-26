He won her heart! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a love story for the ages. The couple, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on February 26, 2019, have been candid about their relationship highs and lows over the years.

Brady and Bündchen announced their engagement in January 2009 after two years together. They exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in Santa Monica just one month later.

The New England Patriots player and the supermodel share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady also has a son John with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who he dated from 2004 to 2006.

Bündchen reflected on learning about Moynahan’s pregnancy in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” she wrote. “The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt like my world had been turned upside down.”

While the former Victoria’s Secret Angel struggled to accept the news, it eventually “brought about so much growth.” Bündchen noted that John is her “bonus child” and he “made my heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible.”

The Brazilian beauty also revealed that watching the NFL star become a father was a special experience and inspired her to want to start a family with him “sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, Moynahan is also glad that John “is surrounded by love” by his blended family, telling More magazine in 2011, “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends.”

Bündchen and Brady have a strong love for their children — and for each other. The duo shared never-before-seen wedding photos via Instagram on their 10th anniversary along with heartfelt messages of love.

“I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” the athlete gushed in his post. Bündchen penned in her tribute to Brady, “There is nothing I love more in this world than you and our family.”

Scroll down to see the pair’s most meaningful quotes about their romance!