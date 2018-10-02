News that rocked her world. Gisele Bundchen recalled the difficult day she learned that Tom Brady was having a baby with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel model, 38, was shocked to learn the news soon after she started dating Brady, 41, in 2006.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bundchen wrote in her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. The former model added that Moynahan’s pregnancy “wasn’t an easy time” for her, but it ended up being an unexpected blessing that “brought about so much growth.”

Moynahan, 47, and the NFL star dated from 2004 to late 2006. She gave birth to their son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, in 2007.

Although the unexpected news was at first difficult for Bundchen to grasp, she is now grateful for Jack. “[He made] my heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible,” she penned, noting that the youngster, her “bonus child,” also inspired her to have children with Brady “sooner rather than later” so they could be close in age to Jack.

The New England Patriots quarterback and the author tied the knot in February 2009, and their little ones — Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5 — have a sweet bond with their older half-brother. Bundchen opened up about the three children in her book, revealing that they often FaceTime every night and Jack “takes his older-bother status seriously.”

Moynahan previously shared similar sentiments about Jack’s blended family. “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends,” she told More magazine in 2011. “My son is surrounded by love.”

Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life is on book shelves now.

