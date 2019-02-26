Happier than ever! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen commemorated their 10-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, February 26.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” the 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback wrote alongside a photo of him kissing his bride in February 2009. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper.”

“Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could,” Brady continued. “You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! 🌟❤️😍 #bosslady.”

In addition to sharing a photo from their nuptials, Bündchen, 38, posted two sweet selfies of the pair.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!” the supermodel wrote. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come.”

Brady and Bündchen announced their engaged in January 2009 after two years of dating. A month later, the twosome quietly tied the knot in Santa Monica.

“We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect,” the athlete recalled to GQ in November 2009. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there.”

The couple are parents of 9-year-old son Benjamin and 6-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares son John, 11, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In Bündchen’s 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, she wrote about Brady telling her Moynahan, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006, was pregnant.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote, referring to John as her “bonus child.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!