In it for the long haul! Gisele Bundchen has stood by husband Tom Brady through good times and bad.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, 38, reflects in her new book on a rough patch the couple faced after welcoming their children, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5. Bundchen struggled as she assumed most of the parenting responsibilities while Brady, 41, focused on NFL training.

“You’re overwhelmed and tired when you’re not the nicest partner,” Bundchen writes in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. But the pair have stuck together through hard times and their struggles have made them stronger: “When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy. Or if they’re sad, it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them.”

In her page-turner, Bundchen also raves about what a strong support system Brady has been for her. “[He] is someone you can count on. It’s a quality I hadn’t experienced in any of my other romantic relationships. I love my husband, and most of all, I trust him,” the model, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, writes. “With Tom, who provides our family with a stable foundation, I’m able to create a home. [We] complement each other. My husband is rational, analytical and a man of few words. I’m emotional, intuitive. changeable and a woman of many words. I’ve learned a lot from Tom.”

The New England Patriots quarterback has also been Bundchen’s rock through her journey to find inner peace. The Brazilian native, who opened up about her anxiety battle during her Tuesday, October 2, appearance on Good Morning America, explained that Brady helps her find balance. “He’s very calm and very centered,” she said. “And I feel like, you know, I’m very emotional and very changeable. What I’ve learned from him is to kind of take a breath. Take a breath.”

Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life is out now.

