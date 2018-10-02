Singing a different tune. Gisele Bündchen has changed her mind about Tom Brady’s football career — after wanting her 41-year-old husband to retire following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win.

The supermodel, 38, revealed on Good Morning America that she has reconsidered that stance. “[I’ve] never seen someone love something as much as he loves football, and it makes me happy,” she told GMA’s Robin Roberts in the interview, which aired on Tuesday, October 2.

After the Pats’ Super Bowl win in 2017, Brady told Bündchen he wouldn’t contemplate retirement. “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” Brady told Sirius XM at the time. “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

Earlier this month, Brady announced his intention to play five more years.

“If I said anything in the past it’s because … you have a concern,” Bündchen explained on GMA. “I’m like, you know, no one is going to hurt someone I love … You just feel very protective of [your family]. So obviously if someone hurts my children, my husband, anyone I love, I get like a lioness.”

The quarterback supports his wife, too, especially in her quest for inner peace. In her sit-down with Roberts, Bündchen elaborated on the panic attacks and suicidal thoughts she has endured in her life, saying she reached “rock bottom” in her 20s.

“It was like I was trapped and I couldn’t breathe,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said of one severe panic attack. “And from that moment on, you know, I realized that my life needed to change.”

Nowadays, Bündchen’s marriage to Brady, which is going on 10 years, brings her a sense of balance. “He’s very calm and very centered,” she observed on GMA. “And I feel like, you know, I’m very emotional and very changeable … What I’ve learned from him is to kind of take a breath. Take a breath.”

The couple have been married since 2009 and are the parents of son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5. Brady also shares a son, 11-year-old John, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!