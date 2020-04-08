Rolling with the punches. Tom Brady opened up about the early days of his romance with wife Gisele Bündchen, which began in 2006 around the time he discovered his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his first child.

During a candid interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, April 8, the former New England Patriots quarterback, 42, admitted that he envisioned starting a family much later in life before Moynahan, 48, learned she was pregnant.

“I didn’t want to have kids or get married until my late 30s. That was the plan,” he explained to Howard Stern at the time. “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t want anything to get in the way,’ once my football career kind of got rolling.”

Brady noted that the Blue Bloods actress’ pregnancy “challenged” him, adding, “It was hard for my wife and for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either. The California native then expressed that his eldest son, Jack, is “the greatest 12-year-old you could envision.”

After meeting in 2004, Brady and Moynahan dated for over two years until they announced their split in December 2006. Brady’s relationship with Bündchen was confirmed during the same month he broke up with Moynahan. Meanwhile, the I, Robot actress revealed in February 2007 that she was expecting her first child with the NFL star, which is a milestone she discovered in the month of their split.

Moynahan, who went on to wed businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, welcomed the exes’ son in August 2007. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers athlete, however, said “I do” to Bündchen in February 2009 in Santa Monica, California. The longtime loves welcomed son Benjamin, 10, the same year as their nuptials and daughter Vivian, 7, in 2012.

The news of Moynahan’s pregnancy wasn’t easy on Bündchen. In her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the model opened up about how she felt when Brady confronted her on the matter.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” she wrote. “The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

Moynahan, for her part, told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 what she enjoys about raising the son she shares with Brady. “I think that one thing I love about being a mom is that it takes me outside of myself,” the Coyote Ugly actress said at the time.

“Coming from a business of being a model and then an actress, it’s a lot of being consumed with what you’re doing or how you look, what your next step is,” she continued. “When you’re a mom, you focus on what’s more important.”